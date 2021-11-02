Youth Climate Activists Want to Hold the United States Accountable for Anti-Global Warming Policies.

According to the Associated Press, a youth climate advocacy organization that filed a federal lawsuit six years ago to blame US authorities for destroying the environment now wants their modified case to go to trial.

“For six years, their own government has stonewalled, delayed, and impeded these 21 young people,” plaintiffs’ attorney Julia Olson said in a statement. “These young individuals have waited six years for their testimony to be heard and for the problems to be decided by a court of law. When will our government act like the world leaders it claims to be and listen to the voices of the youth?” The first lawsuit was brought in 2015 by an Oregon-based organization that pledged to hold the country’s leaders accountable because they claimed the government continued to promote a fossil-fuel economy despite scientific warnings about climate change.

The plaintiffs claimed in the case that they have a constitutional right to a climate that supports life.

“We’re not talking about our parents’ injuries,” said Kelsey Juliana of Eugene, the primary plaintiff. “We’re discussing our flaws.” On Monday, just as the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, opened in Glasgow, Olson announced a development in the lawsuit known as Juliana v. the United States. President Joe Biden, as well as other foreign leaders, are in attendance to discuss their commitments to reduce carbon emissions.

U.S. District Judge Ann Aiken determined in 2016 that the plaintiffs had a case and that it may go to trial, but the lawsuit has been contested in federal court multiple times by the Obama and Trump administrations, who have sought to have it dismissed.

The case was dismissed in 2020 by a three-member panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which found that Aiken lacked the authority to compel or establish a climate recovery plan in the high-profile dispute.

They suggested that such a fix be proposed by the country’s politicians or voters.

In March, the plaintiffs filed an updated complaint, asking the judge to modify their case so that they could pursue a different outcome: that the country’s fossil-fuel-based energy system is illegal.

Aiken called a settlement conference with U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas Coffin in May, and he showed up.