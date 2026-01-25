Youth Arrested After Walking Through Edinburgh City Centre with Machete

A youth was arrested after he was spotted walking through Edinburgh’s city centre with a large machete, sending shockwaves through the area. The incident unfolded on Friday, 16 January 2026, at approximately 4pm, when passers-by on Rose Street witnessed the young male holding the blade as he strolled down the street.

The individual, dressed in black and grey clothing with Nike Air Max trainers, was captured in a photograph shared with the Record. In his right hand, the machete was clearly visible, creating an unsettling scene for onlookers. Several people walking along Hanover Street were reportedly left stunned as they watched the youth pass by with the large weapon in hand.

Police Respond Swiftly

Police Scotland responded quickly to reports of people carrying bladed weapons in the area. Specialist firearms officers were called to the scene at around 2.55pm, where they arrested two males, aged 17 and 15. Thankfully, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Rose Street, located in the heart of Edinburgh’s historic New Town, is well-known for its narrow, cobbled lanes and its popularity among locals and tourists for its pubs and independent shops. The street has earned the nickname “The Amber Mile” due to its vibrant atmosphere.