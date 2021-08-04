Youri Tielemans, Yves Bissouma, and Saul Niguez have all been linked with a move to Liverpool.

With only one major addition so far this summer, who should Liverpool target next in the transfer market?

After months of speculation, Liverpool announced on May 28 that they had reached an agreement with RB Leipzig for Ibrahima Konate, who would arrive on July 1 after his £36 million release clause is triggered.

With Manchester United having already spent heavily on Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, and champions Manchester City exploring potential blockbuster signings for Harry Kane and Jack Grealish, Kopites are eager to see Jurgen Klopp add to his squad.

However, with funds limited in a drastically transformed football financial landscape as a result of the global coronavirus pandemic and the need to comply to Financial Fair Play, the Reds may have to be choosy in their recruitment.

As a result, we’re asking readers of The Washington Newsday to vote on which Liverpool-affiliated players they want to see prioritized when it comes to setting up transfer targets.

Which people and positions in Michael Edwards’ in-tray should be filled first, and who should be put on the back burner? It’s entirely up to you.