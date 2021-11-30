‘You’re to blame!’ – Jurgen Klopp reacts to Mohamed Salah’s omission from the Ballon d’Or.

Jurgen Klopp was taken aback by Mohamed Salah’s poor performance in the Ballon d’Or vote, and questioned Lionel Messi’s claim to the award.

At a spectacular ceremony in Paris on Monday night, Messi was voted the winner for a record seventh time, knocking Bayern Munich attacker Robert Lewandowski into second place.

Salah, on the other hand, dropped down in seventh place despite being touted as the finest player in the world on current form, scoring 17 goals in 18 games for Liverpool this season, including numerous goal of the season contenders.

Editors at France Football, the weekly French magazine that started the awards in 1956, compile a 30-player shortlist, which is then voted on by journalists all around the world, who choose their top five players and assign points to each.

They must make their selections based on three criteria: individual and collective team performance throughout the year, player talent and fair play, and overall assessment of his career.

Salah only scored 121 points compared to Messi’s 613. Jorginho and N’Golo Kante of Chelsea, Karim Benzema of Real Madrid, and Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo were all ahead of the Liverpool star on the list.

“I was startled by his position,” Klopp told the media on Tuesday. But it isn’t in my possession.

“I think I saw a vote someplace.” I’m not sure if the Ballon d’Or is (voted on by) journalists or not. Then it’s your fault! If you believe he should be promoted, you must persuade your colleagues! However, I’m not entirely sure what it is.

“You can always give it to Lionel Messi for his career and as a footballer, but if you don’t give it to Robert Lewandowski this time, it will be really difficult to acquire it.”

“Yes, Mo should have been at a higher position.”