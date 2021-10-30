‘You’re Afraid of Trump,’ Bill Maher Says to Sean Spicer About Claims of Election Fraud.

Ex-White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer was questioned by TV host Bill Maher about unsubstantiated assertions that Donald Trump’s election was stolen, accusing him of being too “afraid” to admit the former president lost.

Following Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election, Trump and his Republican allies have made unsubstantiated charges of widespread voter fraud in many battleground states. However, no proof has been produced to back up such claims.

Bill Maher’s HBO show Real Time With Bill Maher On Friday night, Maher and Spicer talked about the Democrats’ infrastructure and social spending plans, and Maher noted that they were able to have a polite discussion on policy disagreements.

However, he admitted that having those discussions with people who promote conspiracy theories, such as QAnon and rampant voter fraud, is tough.

Spicer defended anyone who questioned the 2020 election after making the remark. While he has not witnessed voter fraud, he expressed concern about changes to voting laws and processes in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Conservatives have contended that voting by mail allows for more fraud.

When Maher questioned Spicer whether Trump had won or lost the election, the former press secretary said, “I don’t know.”

“That’s it,” Maher said. “Because the rest of the world does.” After further back-and-forth on the allegations, Maher accused Spicer of being “afraid” of Trump.

“You work in a conservative media outlet. You will not be hired if you say what I want you to say. Trump will begin to assault “Maher remarked.

He continued, ” “This is the issue we have in our country. We can’t move forward because two-thirds of your party is committed to a false belief. You know a country is in peril when elections are no longer about the issues in the polls, but about the elections themselves.” Republicans who support Trump have been chastised for claiming electoral fraud despite a lack of evidence. Despite the fact that election results have been affirmed by audits in multiple states, including Arizona and Michigan, Trump and his supporters continue to assert that there was widespread voter fraud.

Other Republicans, though, have criticized the unverified charges.

The assertions were disputed by attorney Ben Ginsburg, who has represented Republican candidates for decades. This is a condensed version of the information.