Your pet appears as a work of art thanks to a clever Google app.

Every pet owner has a zillion photos of their beloved animal on their phone, but now you can buy paintings that look exactly like them.

A new tool in Google’s Arts & Culture app can locate your pet’s twin in a work of art.

In 2018, nearly 120 million selfies were uploaded using a comparable feature for human faces.

You can now compare your adorable pet photo to works of art from museums and artists all over the world.

The photograph will next be evaluated by Google’s trained computer vision system to determine what kind of species it is looking at.

Thousands of artworks will be sifted through using a machine learning algorithm to find animals that “look most similar.”

Then you may look through a library of probable matches and percentages, as well as learn about the art collection and see the original item.

If your pets aren’t interested in taking a picture, you can submit an image from your library instead.

According to Mashable, who tested a stock image of a mouse and received paintings of wolves, it doesn’t always work on particular animals.

“Today we are introducing Pet Portraits, a way for your dog, cat, fish, bird, reptile, horse, or rabbit to discover their very own art doubles among tens of thousands of works from partner institutions around the world,” Michelle Luo, product manager of Google Arts & Culture, wrote in a Google blog post.

“Ancient Egyptian miniatures, bright Mexican street art, calm Chinese watercolours, and more might be paired with your animal companion.”

Get ready to see if your pet looks more like a Picasso or a Monet painting with this app, which is available for Android and iOS.