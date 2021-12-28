Your New Year’s Eve plans should be canceled! ‘Not This Year,’ says Fauci, who warns against celebrating.

As instances of the highly contagious Omicron continue to rise to unprecedented levels across the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease specialist, is urging Americans to postpone their New Year’s Eve plans in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“When you’re talking about a New Year’s Eve party, where you have 30, 40, 50 people celebrating, and you don’t know the status of the immunization — I would strongly urge staying away from that this year,” the White House chief medical advisor told CNN.

“There will be other years,” he added, “but not this year.”

Fauci's request comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) modified its guidance for patients infected with COVID-19. Infected patients should now isolate for five days instead of the previously suggested ten, and then wear a face mask at all times for the next five days.

Because of Omicron’s milder symptoms, which include scratchy throat, headache, fatigue, and body aches and pains, the CDC has modified its criteria.

“Not all of those cases will be serious. In reality, many people will be asymptomatic, according to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. “We want to make sure there’s a mechanism in place that allows us to securely keep civilization running while adhering to science.” Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, exhaustion, muscular or body pains, headache, a new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea are all common COVID symptoms, according to the CDC.

While Fauci has previously stated that huge meetings on New Year’s Eve should be avoided, he has also stated that smaller gatherings are okay as long as everyone is properly vaccinated and boosted.

According to CDC data, 176,000 new cases of COVID-19 are reported per day on average in the United States.