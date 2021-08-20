Your Kids Will Love These 11 Back-to-School Upgrades

If you can believe it, school is almost back in session! It’s time to raise your game now that majority of the United States is returning to in-person schooling this autumn. There will be no more dull books or useless planners. Make sure your child gets off to a good start on the first day of school by making sure he or she has the necessary supplies.

For some of the top back-to-school renovations for the 2021-22 school year, keep reading. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

11 Upgrades for Back-to-School Colorful Florals on the Big Happy Planner

The Big Happy Planner is well-known for creating fantastic weekly and monthly planners for teachers, but who says students can’t join in the fun? The Big Happy Planner (with vibrant florals) has 18 months of weekly planners and a dashboard style for various to-do lists and errands, making it suitable for both adults and children. The divisions of this 4.6-star planner have lovely floral designs and shiny foil embellishments. “If you appreciate color, extensive information, and lots of space for planning your days, this is the calendar for you!” stated one Michaels.com reviewer.

Michael’s sells it for $19.99.

Lunchbox Rover Stainless Steel

Toss out your old lunchboxes, since stainless steel bento boxes are currently in vogue. The Rover Stainless Steel Lunchbox is both practical and lightweight, featuring five sections for a range of foods and snacks. PlanetBox’s best-selling lunchbox, which has a 4.6-star rating, is nontoxic and dishwasher-safe, and it also comes with a five-year warranty and two leak-proof containers—the Big Round Dipper and the Little Round Dipper—that are perfect for storing “wet” meals like yogurts, soups, and dips. “Such a terrific eco-friendly option for my kids,” one PlanetBox.com reviewer commented. It’s simple to open, and the several separate places for their lunches work perfectly.”

PlanetBox is selling it for $48.95.

Eco Highlighter Pencils by Stubby Pencil Studio

Plastic highlighters are a thing of the past. If you haven’t already, the Stubby Pencil Studio Eco Highlighter Pencils are the perfect enhancement for studying and taking notes. Each highlighter is actually a neon-colored pencil that is responsibly created in Austria from managed forests and has just a natural finish, making it completely biodegradable. (This excludes plastics, ink, and, most importantly, volatile organic chemicals.) These highlighters have been around for a long time. This is a condensed version of the information.