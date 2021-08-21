Your kids will brag about these ten incredible backpacks.

This school season, the finest back-to-school advise is to treat the hallway like a runway. No, we’re not referring about your first-day-of-school attire. Backpacks for school should be equally as stylish as the rest of your outfit. After all, a backpack must be both attractive and functional.

Backpacks should be long-lasting (no one wants a bag that only lasts a semester) and large enough to hold everything you need. However, we all know how tough it can be to locate a decent one. We dug deep into some of the best-selling backpacks with the most positive reviews and ratings. Continue reading to learn about the top ten back-to-school backpacks. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

The Top 10 Backpacks Antimicrobial Backpack Mini Prodigy

What could be better than an antibacterial backpack in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic? The Mini Prodigy Antimicrobial Backpack is designed with environmentally friendly materials and features antimicrobial nylon fabric that is resistant to water, odor, and mildew. The Mini (for kids) is based on Dare to Roam’s best-selling Prodigy Backpack (for adults) and has a smaller shape suited for smaller frames, as well as a secret tech compartment for your child’s devices, a gusseted front pocket for quick-access necessities, and an elastic side-cinch pocket. “These backpacks are really cute!” remarked one DareToRoam.com reviewer. I bought these in the Militia and Pearl hues for my niece and nephew, and they are in love with their new backpacks for the new school year! The hues are distinctive enough to set them out from the rest of the universe’s kid backpacks.”

Dare to Roam has it for $72.

Kanken Mini Classic Pack by Fjallraven

The Fjallraven Kanken bag, a fan-favorite Scandinavian brand, is a school essential come August and September, regardless of grade or year. Students appreciate how simple it is to use and how long it lasts. The Fjallraven Kanken Mini Classic Pack has a 4.6-star rating and nearly 7,000 reviews, and is designed to be robust, secure, and practical. “It’s a compact, practical bag that can fit more than you think!” noted one Amazon.com reviewer. Obviously, it will not fit most large notebooks, laptops, or folders, but it will fit a few smaller items. This is a condensed version of the information.