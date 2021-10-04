Your dog can now wear Wallace and Gromit-themed clothing and accessories.

The creators of Wallace and Gromit have teamed up with the proprietor of a dog clothing firm for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

When Aardman, the animation studio behind The Wrong Trousers, Chicken Run, and Shaun the Sheep, approached him asking if he’d like to work with them, Dennis Kelly says it was a real “pinch me” moment.

Eight months later, BelfastLive has exclusive access to the announcement and launch of UrbanPup’s Wallace and Gromit dog clothing line, which is available globally.

READ MORE: The British Veterinary Association confirms a dog vaccine shortage, and what to do if you’re one of the people impacted

Denis, speaking from his warehouse in Denis, says he could have easily passed up the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I’m simply thankful I didn’t miss that email,” he explained. It was an initial introduction, and I had no idea it was from Aardman; it wasn’t until after a few mails back and forth that Aardman, along with Wallace and Gromit, was mentioned.

“They saw that we were manufacturing dog football shirts for the Northern Ireland and Scotland football teams and asked if I’d be interested in designing a Wallace and Gromit collection.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw what I saw. I’m a major Wallace and Gromit fan, so I immediately recognized who I was working with. I barely had to pause for a second to gather my breath before responding yes.

“My stomach dropped because they’re a giant brand, an award-winning company that’s huge in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom, and I felt this would be a tremendous break for us if we could pull it off.”

Denis credits his company concept to a conversation he had with his daughter regarding their family dog, Buster.

“Buster was just a puppy, and my daughter was scared he’d get chilly while walking, so she got him a small coat to keep him warm,” he continued.

“It made me think about people in London and the United States who were dressed their dogs in designer clothing at the time, and I thought the fad would likely spread to Northern Ireland as well.

“As a result, we began producing high-quality leads and collars,” says the company.

“The summary comes to an end.”