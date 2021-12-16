Your attic’s old video gaming consoles could be worth a small fortune.

An vintage Game Boy recently sold for £454 on eBay.

Back in the 1990s, Game Boys were a popular item on children’s Christmas wish lists.

The handheld Nintendo gadgets were a must-have for kids because they were home to iconic games like Pokémon and Mario.

However, as we grew out of our toys, they may have ended up in our parents’ attics, where they may still remain today, implying that some individuals are sitting on a small fortune without even realizing it.

As time passes and consoles are inevitably replaced by upscaled counterparts, these original pieces of technology become increasingly uncommon and expensive.

The ones that have remained undisturbed and sealed in their boxes are the most prized and sell for the highest money.

If you still have games to go with the console, the price could go up significantly.

Given that the gaming device was originally priced at roughly £74, you might easily earn a profit if you sell yours.

A Vintage 1998 Game Boy Pocket ice blue Zelda edition console was recently listed on eBay, with the owner claiming it was in “worn and in decent shape overall, with largely light shelf/age wear.”

The actual console, however, was not included, as the seller just offered the box and the booklet for £454, which was still a lot of money.

There was another ad for a comparable console – this time with a device – that sold earlier this year, in September.

A vintage first edition Nintendo Game Boy in the box sold for £306 and was described as being in “very near new condition.”

The original Game Boy was released in the United Kingdom in 1990, so if you still have one of the earliest editions, it will be more than 30 years old.

The system had a unique design, with a black and green LCD screen and a traditional cartridge slot for games.

Even the games, particularly Mario and Pokémon, are expensive, with a boxed version of Super Mario Land recently selling for £69.

