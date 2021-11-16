Youngkin Will Not Oppose Local COVID Mandates, a Change From Other Republican Governors.

In a break from other Republican leaders across the country, Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin recently stated that he will not try to prevent communities from enacting mask or immunization laws.

Youngkin, a Republican who will take over as governor in January from Democrat Ralph Northam, said that while he will not impose standards, it will be up to local governments to determine whether to implement COVID-19 safety measures.

“Local governments will have to make decisions about how the law works, and that will be up to individual choices.” But, again, you won’t see mandates from me from the governor’s office,” Youngkin said in an interview with TV station WRIC this past weekend.

Other Republican governors, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, have issued executive orders prohibiting local governments from enacting COVID laws.

Despite this, Youngkin’s stance on vaccines will counteract some of Northam’s measures. For state employees, the outgoing governor has imposed immunization or weekly coronavirus testing.

“I’ve had the vaccine, and my family has had the vaccine.” It’s the most effective approach for individuals to stay safe. In fact, I’ve requested that everyone in Virginia get the immunization. But, according to CNN, Youngkin remarked during a discussion in September, “I don’t think we should require it.”

Furthermore, the newly elected governor hinted throughout the campaign that he would oppose President Joe Biden’s rule for all firms with at least 100 employees to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

According to WRIC, Youngkin previously stated, “I don’t believe President Biden has the ability to order everyone to take the vaccine.” Earlier this month, a group of states filed a lawsuit challenging the mandate, asking the courts to rule on whether the Biden administration has the ability to enforce it.

While Youngkin plans to reverse course on state mandates, Virginia’s vaccination coordinator, Danny Avula, claimed that the procedures Northam put in place have helped to get a huge number of Virginians immunized.

“I don’t believe it will be a step back if we opt not to follow the mandatory path. I believe the requirements are, for the most part, met. This is a condensed version of the information.