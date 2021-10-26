Youngkin is leading McAuliffe among Virginia parents in the battle over education, according to a poll.

With just over a week until Virginia’s governor election on November 2, new polling findings released Monday showed Republican Glenn Youngkin leading Democrat Terry McAuliffe among parents of children enrolled in K-12 schools.

McAuliffe and Youngkin were tied in the governor’s race, according to a Cygnal poll conducted with 816 likely voters from October 19 to 21, with a 3.43 percent margin of error. The contest for governor is one of two regularly scheduled gubernatorial elections this fall, and it has been more close in recent weeks, with other surveys indicating a competitive toss-up.

The findings of Cygnal’s voter poll were broken down by age, gender, education level, ideology, and several other factors. According to a Monday press release, the expressed voting intentions of parents with children ranging in age from kindergarten to high school—a group that accounted for around 26.5 percent of the poll’s respondents—stood out to pollsters as they examined the data.

According to the poll’s findings, 39 percent of those parents said they would vote for McAuliffe, while an estimated 56.3 percent said they would vote for Youngkin.

In the announcement, Cygnal CEO Brent Buchanan said, “Independent voters and parents of K-12 students are stampeding to support Republicans Glenn Youngkin, Winsome Sears, Jason Miyares, and GOP statehouse candidates.”

The poll’s findings come as education became a significant issue in the state’s governor election. Education and schools were placed as the second most important topic for a majority of voters in determining which gubernatorial candidate to support, after the economy and ahead of the continuing coronavirus pandemic, according to a Monmouth University poll issued last week. McAuliffe and Youngkin were also tied in that survey ahead of Election Day.

Parents with children in K-12 schools are still navigating the safeguards put in place as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak this fall. Fights have erupted on school campuses and in school board meetings around the country since the start of the school year, as parents, school officials, and community members discuss mask mandates, vaccine requirements, and other measures aimed at lowering the danger of the virus spreading.

McAuliffe has stated in Virginia that he