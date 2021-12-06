Young women praised for their “bravery” in assisting in the incarceration of a double rapist.

Two teenage women who assisted in the arrest of a double rapist have been commended by a top lawyer for their “bravery.”

Janath Gul Jardarkhail, 21, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping two women, ages 19 and 24, at Liverpool Crown Court.

At July 2019, he ambushed his first victim in Chavasse Park, dragging her into the bushes before rapping her.

In the second attack, he assaulted a woman on her way home from a night out on Wood Street in January of last year.

Jardarkhail was found guilty of two counts of rape after a trial.

Now, a senior Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) lawyer has hailed the two victims for their assistance in putting Jardarkhail behind bars.

“This man has been sentenced as a dangerous sexual offender,” said senior prosecutor Pauline Newrick, a specialist barrister of CPS Mersey Cheshire’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) section.

“He didn’t give a damn about these women or their sentiments.” To him, they were just objects to be used for whatever he desired.

“Jabarkhail was linked to the rape of the teenager in the city park by DNA from the attack in the city center, but the victim did not feel able to cooperate with the inquiry at first.”

“She was convinced to appear to court to deliver her evidence with the help of the CPS and the police.” Her assailant is now in prison for an extended period of time.

“The CPS would like to express its gratitude to both ladies for their bravery in assisting us in the preparation of this prosecution; it has been a tough time for both of them.”

“In contrast, despite overwhelming proof, Jadarkhail maintained his innocence throughout.

“The Crown Prosecution Service hopes that the sentence provides some feeling of justice to the victims and encourages other victims of sexual assaults to come forward and see their offenders brought to justice,” said the Crown Prosecution Service.

During the early hours of January 5 2020, Jardarkhail struck up a conversation with a 24-year-old woman on her way home from a night out with friends in Liverpool city centre.

He dragged her into a bar’s back door, battered her, and then raped her.

The Walton man was seen on camera attacking the woman.