Young woman sobs and claims she wasn’t talking on the phone when her car murdered her devoted father.

A young woman sobbed in court as she denied using her phone when her car collided with a motorcycle, killing a loving father of three.

Bradley Taylor, 32, died on June 16, 2018, after he was ejected from the seat of his Kawasaki Z6-XR motorcycle near the intersection with Torr Drive on Ferry Road in Eastham.

Mr Taylor was speeding when he collided with Mia McKenna’s red Citroen C1 car, which was going home after a job interview at the Tap Pub further down Ferry Road, according to an inquest held today at Gerard Majella Courthouse in Kirkdale.

The prominent welder, who was also well-known in the White Collar boxing scene, collided with a brick wall before being pushed into a wooded area, where his body was discovered 29 meters later.

His family wrote a victim impact statement, which was read in court: “It’s heartbreaking to lose our lovely Bradley in his prime, at the happiest time of his life.

“We realize there will never be a way to fill the void he has left in our hearts and lives.”

The Citroen was driving southbound when it began turning right onto Torr Drive at the same time Mr Taylor, of Dearnford Avenue, Birkenhead, was driving in the opposite direction, according to the court.

Miss McKenna, who was accompanied by her father to the inquest, told the court she had examined the road ahead and declared “it was completely clear” when she began the move.

She described the moment of contact as follows: “It was as if my automobile had exploded. I’m not sure what occurred; all I remember is that all of the airbags went off.

“I felt the impact on my face and body, and then I was in complete shock. I leapt out of the car and ran down the road, yelling, shouting, screaming.” At the incident, Miss McKenna tested negative for alcohol and narcotics, while toxicology testing on Mr Taylor’s body revealed that he had recently smoked cannabis.

Mr Taylor, according to Stephen Green, a specialist forensic collision investigator hired by Miss McKenna's legal team, was traveling in excess of 50 mph on the highway.