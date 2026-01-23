Young Woman Overcomes Homelessness with Help from Charitable Support

Amber, a 25-year-old woman from west London, has shared her harrowing journey from homelessness to stability, thanks in part to the support of a charity funded by a UK newspaper’s winter appeal. When Amber dropped out of university due to mental health challenges and being neurodivergent, she had no idea she would soon find herself homeless, enduring a traumatic ten months.

Amber had been raised as an only child in a private boarding school, made possible by a bursary and her mother’s determination. But her life took a sharp turn when her mother’s mental health deteriorated, forcing her into a rehabilitation facility. Upon returning home, Amber was informed by the local council that she could no longer stay in her mother’s house. Efforts to take over the tenancy failed, leaving her with no option but to turn to friends for support.

Amber stayed briefly with a friend in southern England, but after two months, she was forced to leave and approach the local council for help. However, her request for assistance was rejected due to a lack of connection to the area, a decision that branded her as “intentionally homeless.” The council informed her that she would have to wait six months for any help, an explanation that Amber found deeply frustrating and isolating.

Struggling on the Streets

Without any other options, Amber spent the next six months sleeping rough in Brighton. She moved from squatting in abandoned buildings to staying in emergency Covid hotels. The experience was terrifying, particularly as a young woman alone. “I kept all my belongings in a shopping trolley, using it to barricade myself in shop doorways at night,” Amber recalls. “The nights were the hardest, with temperatures plunging, and I constantly had to keep moving to avoid hypothermia.”

Amid the uncertainty and fear, Amber discovered a vital lifeline: the Clock Tower Sanctuary, a drop-in center for homeless young people aged 16 to 25. The charity, which has been funded by the newspaper’s campaign, gave her access to showers, clean clothes, and hot meals. It also provided the emotional support she so desperately needed, from caseworkers who helped her apply for supported housing to the simple act of being heard and seen by those who understood her plight.

“It was the first time I felt someone was genuinely listening,” says Amber. “The staff gave me a flip-phone and helped me arrange a medical appointment. It wasn’t just about meeting basic needs—it was about rebuilding my confidence and self-worth.”

Thanks to the Clock Tower Sanctuary, Amber was eventually placed in supported accommodation after six months on the streets. Today, she lives in a studio flat with her pet cat and works as a freelance artist. Her career has flourished, with her being an Artist in Residence for the Brighton Dome