Young people should ‘examine their chests’ for breast cancer, according to the ‘Boob team.’

Breast cancer is being pushed on young people to “examine their chests.”

Edge Hill University’s ‘Uni Boob Team’ is collaborating with breast cancer charity Coppafeel to motivate, empower, and educate all young people about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer.

In September 2021, Emilia McRobie, a 19-year-old Education and English student, founded the society.

Until a man approaches her, a woman is left stranded on the highway.

After viewing Instagram posts from breast cancer awareness organization Coppafeel about their work with university students, she was inspired to start the society.

“I followed Coppafeel for years and recently watched a reel about the fun things Uni Boob Teams get up to,” Emilia, the society’s president, told The Washington Newsday.

“I thought, ‘That’s just what Edge Hill requires.'”

“So many people have said it’s a great idea to start, and it’s almost unbelievable that we’ve never had a society like this before.”

All males, women, and non-binary people are welcome to participate in the society’s mission.

“A lot of people just assume breast cancer is a sickness that just affects women,” Emilia concluded.

“Every year, 400 males are diagnosed with breast cancer, and transgender people are likely to be impacted as well.”

“It’s critical that everyone believes the charity is for them,” she continued.

“Even if a male does not have breast cancer, he will almost certainly know someone who does or has been affected by it.”

Edge Hill’s Uni Boob Team has received a warm welcome on campus, with a membership of over 100 students.

“Everyone enjoys dressing up in the big giant boob we have and shooting pictures around campus,” Emilia remarked.

The Uni Boob Team’s campaigns have included awareness kiosks throughout the university campus, a pub quiz fundraiser, and a’shower takeover,’ when members handed out shower hangers depicting breast cancer symptoms so students can examine their chests on a regular basis.

The group has raised almost £500 for Coppafeel so far.

Coppafeel is a breast cancer charity located in the United Kingdom that aims to provide young people with the knowledge and tools they need to understand their bodies and recognize changes so that cancer can be discovered early and patients have the best chance of survival.

“The summary comes to an end.”