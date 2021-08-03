Young patients who “waited to acquire immunization,” according to a Liverpool doctor, are now in severe condition.

A critical care doctor in Liverpool has warned that the city is falling behind in vaccination rates, claiming that many of those admitted to ICU are young individuals who have not received their vaccinations.

Dr. Maryam Crews is a specialist Intensivist and Anaesthetist at the Royal Liverpool Hospital, where she and her colleagues have been in the forefront of the city’s fight against the pandemic.

She claims that many of the people in critical care who are extremely ill with the virus are young and have not been vaccinated.

An ICU specialist in Liverpool provides an update on covid cases at local hospitals.

“A lot of patients say they were unsure and wanted to wait a little longer to get jabbed,” she said. Please receive the immunization as soon as possible.”

Dr. Crews also revealed some statistics that suggest Liverpool lags behind the national average in terms of vaccine uptake.

According to public health statistics, just 68.3 percent of adults in Liverpool have received their first vaccination, while 54.5 percent have received both vaccinations.

This is well below the national average of 88.6% of adults receiving their first vaccination and 72.7 percent receiving a second vaccination.

When it comes to immunization rates, Liverpool lags below its neighboring boroughs like Wirral and Sefton, although it is somewhat ahead of similarly large cities like Manchester and Newcastle.

Paul Fitzsimmons, deputy executive medical director at Liverpool’s major hospital trust, echoed Dr. Crews’ statement.

“Please listen to Maryam Crews, one of so many great critical care colleagues at Liverpool Hospitals who are witnessing far too many young people referred to critical care,” he said on Twitter. It’s heartbreaking because it might have been avoided; please don’t wait, #grabajab and protect yourself safe.”