Young girls are forced to walk naked in order to appease the rain gods.

Authorities say at least six adolescent girls were forced to walk naked and beg at residents’ homes in a drought-stricken town in India on Sunday as part of a rite to appease rain gods.

The practice was performed in a tribal community in Damoh, a region in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, and videos of the event showed young girls around the age of 5 strolling together naked. A frog was tied to a wooden shaft that rested on each of their shoulders. The march was followed by a group of women reciting spiritual hymns, according to Hindustan Times.

In another video, some women can be heard saying that they are convinced that the ritual will bring rain to their dry paddy crops. They told the person holding the camera, “We hope this would bring in rains.”

During the parade, the young girls were required to beg at village homes for flour, pulses, and staple food grains, according to the ladies. These foods would subsequently be made for the temple’s community.

The police got reports of the incident but no complaints, according to the authorities. They claimed the rites were carried out with the permission of the young girls’ parents.

However, a top police officer stated that the matter was being investigated. “Police are looking into the event. If it is discovered that girls were forced to walk naked, action will be taken, according to Outlook India.

Meanwhile, India’s National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights requested a report on the occurrence from the Damoh district administration. Because parents were involved and no people had yet made a complaint, the district collector, S Krishna Chaitanya, said an awareness campaign would be begun to convey to them the futility of such activities.

The drought-stricken state has already received numerous complaints of superstitious rituals. To appease the rain gods, locals in the state’s Niwari area held a canine wedding and a feast for roughly 800 people in January.

Different administrations promised to supply them water, but “to no avail,” according to Moolchand Nayak, a native of Puchkarguan village, so they decided to hold the wedding in the hopes of rain.