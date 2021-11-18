Young Dolph, a rapper killed in a shooting outside a Memphis cookie shop, has received a flood of tributes.

Rapper Young Dolph was fatally shot near a bakery in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday, according to law enforcement officials.

“Officers are on the scene of a gunshot at 2370 Airways,” the Memphis Police Department wrote on Twitter when the shooting occurred.

“A male victim was discovered and proclaimed dead. At this time, no suspect information is available. Once the victim’s next of kin has been notified, the victim will be recognized. “If you have any information, please call 901-528-CASH,” the Memphis Police Department said. His death was later confirmed by authorities, according to the Associated Press.

A shooting has occurred at 2370 Airways, and officers are on the scene. The body of one male victim was discovered and pronounced dead. At this time, no suspect information is available.

Once the victim’s next of kin has been notified, the victim will be recognized.

If you have any tips, please phone 901-528-CASH.

November 17, 2021 — Memphis Police Department (@MEM PoliceDept)

Maurice Hill, the proprietor of Makeda’s Butter Cookies, where the shooting took place, told WHBQ-TV that Young Dolph stepped into the business to buy cookies but was shot and killed by someone driving by. According to The Daily Memphian, he had been in Memphis since Monday, visiting an aunt who was battling cancer. He’d also been distributing turkeys.

According to a video released on Instagram by the cookie business last week, young Dolph was a fan. He shows off chocolate cookies he bought in the video, and the caption promises he’ll swing by when he’s in Memphis.

d=”M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41″ path=”M556.869,30.41″ path=”M556.869,30.41″ path=”M556.869, This is a condensed version of the information.