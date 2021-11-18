Young Dolph, a rapper from Memphis, was shot and killed outside a cookie store.

After exiting a Memphis cookie business, rapper Young Dolph was killed in a drive-by shooting on Wednesday.

At around 12:30 p.m. local time, Young Dolph, 36, whose true name is Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., was exiting Makeda’s Butter Cookies. According to his counsel, Thornton was on his way to distribute Thanksgiving turkeys when he was shot.

According to authorities, Thornton was pronounced deceased at the scene. There have been no reports concerning the gunman’s likely identity.

Thornton’s death comes just a week after he posted on Makeda’s Instagram account about how much he loved the bakery. In the message, he stated, “All I came for was some Makeda’s.”

MakedasCookies (@makedas cookies) shared a post.

Thornton was born in Chicago but reared by his grandmother in Memphis. On Instagram, he has 4.4 million followers.

In 2016, Thornton released “King of Memphis.” He released “Rich Slave” in 2020, with Megan Thee Stallion and Juicy J. On the Billboard 2020, the album debuted at No. 4.

Following Thornton’s death, Megan Thee Stallion took to Instagram on Wednesday.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I listen to this man’s music every day!” He was always so sincere and real to me and Tfarris!!! “To a true legend, rest in peace,” the post adds.

Thornton had been the target of violent threats since he was a teenager. Thornton stated he’d been targeted since he was “17, 18, 19” in an interview with the Guardian in 2018. He was shot in an incident with three individuals outside the Loews Hollywood hotel in Los Angeles in September 2017.

He told the Guardian, “I’m not a person who lives in dread.” “You’ve got certain individuals who are quite concerned about that kind of nonsense.” “I don’t think so.” Other performers expressed their condolences to Thornton on social media.

Dolph is a real independent Memphis rapper who was born in Chicago. Millions of people adore him. This is heartbreaking since he always expressed love whenever I saw him. God bless him and his family. R.I.P. to my friend Dolph, this has broken my heart. I am very sick and in shock! I’m hoping for the best for his family and friends! Dolph __, a great legend, may you rest in peace. YOUNG DOLPH, REST IN PEACE. p style=”color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0;”>I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS SHIT RIGHT NOWp style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.