Young designers can enter a competition to design the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee insignia.

To commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, young creatives are being encouraged to enter a competition to design an emblem for the “smartphone generation.”

The attempt to designate the Queen’s 70-year reign with a logo, according to Tristram Hunt, director of the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A), was a “multi-faceted” task, with the monarchy intrinsically linked to the nation’s identity while also having a worldwide dimension.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be commemorated over a four-day bank holiday weekend in June of next year, with national events ranging from a concert featuring some of the world’s biggest stars to a royal family day at the races.

“This is such a fantastic occasion to help establish the monarchy insignia for the smartphone generation,” Mr Hunt added.

“Because, unlike the Diamond Jubilee and Golden and Silver Jubilees, this symbol, brand, logo, emblem, or whatever you want to call it, will also be a type of digital product, and I think that will be a really exciting design challenge.”

From Monday through July 16, 13 to 25-year-olds around the UK can enter the competition, which is organized by the V&A in collaboration with Buckingham Palace, and submit an original emblem commemorating the Queen’s 70-year reign and reflecting the spirit of national events.

Margaret Calvert, a typographer and graphic designer who helped build the UK’s road signage system in the 1960s, and British-Nigerian designer Yinka Ilori, noted for his colorful aesthetic, are among the panel of judges.

“I think Yinka Ilori’s work is so joyous, vibrant, engaging, and speaking to current Britain, and at the same time we’ve obviously had Margaret Calvert, whose design style has helped us comprehend Britain instinctively through road signage,” said the V&A’s director.

“Hopefully, that combination of judges will be really beneficial in determining how they will reach a verdict… because, in some ways, it is a story about the monarchy, but it is also a reflection of Britain.”

“In many ways, monarchy is a global institution – so it’s Britain in the world and the world. (This is a brief piece.)