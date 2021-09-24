Young baker who began his business in his parents’ kitchen and now sells out weekly.

A young entrepreneur from south Liverpool who began baking during her GCSEs was granted the first street license in Sefton Park in 30 years, allowing her to sell out every week.

Millie Barrow, 22, of Woolton, started her baking company, Milies Cupcakes & Bakery, after graduating from college, and it currently has 42,000 Instagram followers, with many local influencers and celebrities appreciating her creations.

Millie used to spend her days roaming through Sefton Park during lockdown and recognized a need in the market for a bakery truck. She began her studies and application for a license in January of this year, and it was granted in July.

Millie wasted no time in finding and branding her bright van, and she arrived at Sefton Park on her first day of business 17 days later. Millie sells out of her famed cupcakes, brownies, cookies, and blondies on weekends, as well as providing hot coffee and freshly baked croissants, and the truck is already proving popular with visitors to the south Liverpool park.

Millie began baking at the age of 16 to help her cope with the stress of studying for her GCSEs. She baked for friends and family on a regular basis, but word of mouth quickly developed her business.

Millie was taking orders every day by the time she was in college, baking in her parents’ kitchen, and having an Instagram page set up to promote her goods.

Millie’s business became so successful that she chose to forego a university scholarship in order to follow her goal of owning a bakery.

Millie’s Cupcakes & Bakery was expanded to include celebration cakes, and she used her ingenuity to set herself apart from the competitors and create a memorable brand.

“I am so grateful to all those who have supported me along the road to transform my idea into a reality,” Millie told The Washington Newsday. “I am currently working on a project that will provide other small companies the possibilities I have been so fortunate to have.”

Millie also took on a unit in Mill Lane last April, allowing her to treble her income.