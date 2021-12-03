Young Afghan girl rescued and relocated after being sold to a “Old Man” for $2,200.

After her tale went viral on social media and sparked a public uproar, a nine-year-old girl who was sold by her father in Afghanistan was brought home.

According to CNN, Parwana Malik was sold by her father to an older guy for $2,200 on October 24 when the family was unable to purchase food. Her family pleaded with him not to sell her, but he claimed he had no choice.

Following her return home to her family, a nonprofit organization located in the United States called Too Young To Wed (TYTW) became interested in the family’s dilemma, as well as other families who had sold their young girls due to a shortage of food.

The relief organization was able to find a safe haven for the little girls, their siblings, and their mothers. The operation was conceived and implemented by Afghan women, according to TYTW.

Basir Mohamadi, a member of the organization’s team, was also mentioned. He was in charge of family talks, sensitization of “local de facto governing authorities,” risk management, long-term preventative measures, and security assistance, according to TYTW.

During the rescue, Malik told CNN, “I’m very pleased.” “The [charity]got rid of my spouse, and he’s old.” Malik claimed that the man who bought her mistreated her, cursed at her, and forced her to work. Her mother also claimed that her daughter had been beaten and pleaded for her to be returned to her.

According to Stephanie Sinclair, the founder of TYTW, relocation is only a band-aid for a greater problem. She stated that the real purpose is to prevent young girls from being sold into marriage.

Afghanistan has endured serious economic inequities since the Taliban took control of the country in mid-August. According to the United Nations, more than 12 million Afghans are currently hungry, and malnutrition rates are rising.

More than 600,000 Afghans, largely women and children, were displaced this year, according to the UN. Food and shelter are currently provided by humanitarian aid for many people. Malik’s family, for example, has spent the last four years in an Afghan displacement camp, surviving on little jobs and food help.

Abdul, Malik’s father, said he tried everything to avoid having to sell his children but ended up having to sell his 12-year-old daughter. This is a condensed version of the information.