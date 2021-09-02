Young adults believe climate action may be postponed, while they need immediate reforms in food production.

Despite claims that they are driving much of the worldwide drive for change, more over half of young people believe climate control measures can wait a few years.

According to a survey of over 2,000 UK people done by Upfield, a maker of plant-based margarine, cheeses, creams, and spreads, 51% of 18-34-year-olds believe that measures can be postponed until 2025.

Surprisingly, more than half of those polled aged 55 and up believe that addressing climate change now is more urgent.

Despite not believing that change is required right now, 71% of young adults are willing to spend extra on food choices that have a lesser environmental impact. Some 49 percent of those asked want brands to commit to becoming more sustainable, while 47% believe that producers are not doing enough to become more environmentally friendly.

“Whether you eat meat, are a flexitarian, or totally vegan, we are encouraging people to understand the impact their food choices have on the globe and the impact it will have over time,” said Damian Guha, general manager of Upfield UK & Ireland.

“Making sustainable choices is easier than most people believe. Even minor modifications can make a difference.

“For example, by substituting plant-based margarine for dairy butter, you can reduce your diet of animal products. Plant-based margarine now has a profile that is nearly identical to that of dairy butter because to advances in technology.

“Not only do they have a 70% lower carbon footprint, which is beneficial for the environment, but they also provide the extra comfort of being a healthier choice that tastes just as wonderful.”