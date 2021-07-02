You’ll never want to purchase a house again after seeing these New York-style apartments.

As a lifestyle choice, an increasing number of people are opting for renting rather than purchasing a home.

The demand for rental homes and apartments continues to rise, and individuals are opting to rent for longer periods of time since it provides them with more freedom, a wider selection of services, and a higher quality of life.

City living is also on the rise, with more individuals wanting to be as close to desirable amenities as possible, such as stores, restaurants, bars, and transportation links, without being enslaved by a mortgage.

Moda Living has presented The Lexington to Liverpool Waterfront, with the goal of creating a next-generation neighborhood for people to live, work, and play.

325 beautifully interior-designed rental apartments set over 34 storeys with unrivalled views over the Three Graces and River Mersey will be available to move into from September.

The Lexington is one of the most sought-after addresses in the city, with 24-hour concierge, on-site maintenance, co-working spaces, a roof terrace, residents gym, sky lounge, and cinema – all of which are open to all residents and may be reserved privately.

We show you how much easier renting would be if you moved into The Lexington, with health and wellbeing, technology, lifestyle, and community at its core.

It’s a simple, uncomplicated move.

Many people are put off renting because they have to pay a substantial deposit – frequently the equivalent of a month’s rent – as well as other costs up front.

There’s also the issue of dealing with your landlord, who can be a pain in the neck, especially when it comes to paying rent or requiring them to repair or attend to something.

Moda Living makes renting simple, accessible, and completely stress-free, with no deposits, no fees, and the possibility to move into your gorgeous new apartment within 48 hours.

Moda believes that you should decide the agenda, not your landlord, so you can experience hassle-free living with a 24-hour concierge, security, and on-site maintenance personnel ready to help you at any time.

