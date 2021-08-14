You Won’t Know How You Lived Without These 22 Ingenious Kitchen Gadgets.

There are two types of people: those who enjoy being in the kitchen and those who avoid it (save to check the fridge for leftovers from the night before). But, regardless of which side you belong to, there is one thing we can all agree on: The heart of the house is the kitchen. There are a few quick and easy tips and tactics for enjoying your time in the kitchen, whether you enjoy cooking or despise it, loathe cleaning dishes or find it relaxing. And, believe it or not, it all starts with the devices you use.

Is a single product—or two, or 22—really all it takes to put a smile on your face while standing over the stove? Maybe not, but if anything is going to rekindle your enthusiasm for cooking, it might as well be these game-changing tools that are both fascinating and entertaining. Here are 22 of the most useful kitchen gadgets. The prices listed may change over time, as they always do.

Kitchen Gadgets: 22 of the Best

Smart Pot Stirrer by StirMate

This is definitely something from Harry Potter’s Wizarding World! The StirMate Smart Pot Stirrer may appear to be magical, but it’s really simply a handy little device that employs a clamp mechanism and an electrical charger to provide you hands-free stirring. While standing a few feet away, stir soups, stews, sauces, risottos—you name it. Without having to worry about your meal burning or the pot scorching, you may check Instagram, read Harry Potter volumes 1–7, and play a short game of chess (we’re exaggerating). After all, the StirMate Smart Pot Stirrer, which uses a quiet yet powerful torque motor to stir at maximum speeds, sweeps the bottom of the saucepan repeatedly to ensure a thorough, well-mixed stir. Genius!

Amazon has it for $68.98.

Electric Can Opener by Kitchen Mama

The Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener takes living to a whole new level. You'll never spend time or strain your hand again trying to (ineffectively) open a can. This useful tool from Kitchen Mama can handle peas, sauce, or any other canned item you can think of.