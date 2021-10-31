‘You Shouldn’t Have to Wear Masks,’ says Bill Maher, claiming that the pandemic is over.

Bill Maher, a talk show personality, slammed COVID regulations and called the pandemic “gone.”

On Friday night, the host of Real Time with Bill Maher spoke with a panel on ongoing pandemic measures, saying that masks were no longer necessary.

He stated, ” “Just get back to living. I understand that some people refuse to give up on the beautiful pandemic, but you know what? It’s finished.

“There will always be a variation. Masks should not be required… Since March of 2020, I haven’t had a meeting with my team. Why?” Maher went on to say: “Also, choose between a vaccine and a mask. You have to make a decision. If I’ve taken the vaccine, you can’t force me to wear a mask.” The host then shifted his attention to Senator Chris Coons (D-DE), claiming that it was Democratic legislators who continued to implement COVID-related limitations and demands.

Maher continued, ” “Now that I’m back on the road, I’m visiting every state, and the red states are a blast, while the blue states are a pain in the neck. For no apparent reason.” Sen. Coons responded by saying: “There are still a number of countries that are only lightly vaccinated, because if a variety emerges in the wild that can defeat the vaccine, we’ll be back to square one.

“So, we’re ready to be done with this in the United States and most of the Western world, but we’re not done until the world is safe, and we’re not safe as a world until the world is vaccinated.”

While several states in the United States have fully reopened, many still have limits or regulations in place.

According to the AARP, a 50+ advocacy group, this includes red states like Texas, where Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order provides an exception for nursing homes and assisted living institutions that may continue to need evidence of a resident’s immunization status.

Other states, such as Democrat stronghold Hawaii, have harsher rules in place, with Mayor Mitch Roth signing an ordinance on October 15 expanding the Big Island’s organized recreational gathering limitations to 50 persons.

On October 22, unvaccinated people or those who had not received COVID in the previous six months were needed to quarantine if they traveled to Kansas, a red state. This is a condensed version of the information.