You (Probably) Missed 12 Easter Eggs and Clues in the Squid Game.

Since its September 17 premiere, Netflix’s deadly survival competition K-drama Squid Game has topped the streamer’s global rankings.

After falling into financial disaster, 456 competitors battle for a large sum of money on the show, which is set to become Netflix’s most popular of all time.

The game is based on traditional Korean children’s games, and each round (quite literally) removes a group of players until only two remain.

While the last episode’s disclosures stunned viewers, the prior episodes were also packed of hints about the show.

We’ll look at some Easter eggs and clues buried in plain sight in the Squid Game that you might have missed.

WARNING: From this point forward, this page contains several Squid Game spoilers.

It’s written on the wall.

The art director of Squid Game disclosed the walls of the players’ quarters, which were covered with hundreds of bed rails, included many pictograms that illustrated the games to come in an interview with Netflix Korea. With each round of brutal eliminations, more people were removed from the quarters, exposing more of the illustrations to those who looked.

The Elderly Man Is Unnoticed

During the first game (Red Light, Green Light), participant No.001 (Oh Il-nam, an elderly man with a brain tumor who we later learn is the competition’s mastermind) avoids detection by a large robotic doll that searches for individuals who will be eliminated.

The doll’s eyes do a body scan of the contestants near where Il-nam was standing during this period of silence when players are expected to remain frozen in place. He even stumbled a little at one point, but the sensor didn’t pick it up.

…And Boldly Moves Across the Playground

The old man is the only one moving around the field during the Red Light, Green Light game, while the others remain paralyzed in fear.

He takes his steps almost exactly (or perhaps a fraction of a second or two before) the critical phrase that allows movement is heard, showing that he understands when the words will be delivered.

Throughout a Fatal Competition, he is all smiles

Il-nam is also the only one in the lethal games who is smiling. His unexpectedly cheery demeanor in the. This is a condensed version of the information.