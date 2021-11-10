‘You only get so many chances,’ Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Mason Holgate at Everton are concerned.

Under Rafa Benitez, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Mason Holgate have done nothing to suggest they have a long-term future at Everton.

That’s according to David Prentice of The Washington Newsday, who outlined why there are big concerns about the pair in the Royal Blue podcast.

Gbamin, who has only played 192 minutes of Premier League football since joining Everton for £25 million from Mainz in August 2019, got his first start in the competition in over two years in the 2-1 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on November 1, but was replaced at half-time by Fabian Delph.

In last Sunday’s goalless draw at home to Tottenham Hotspur, Benitez chose defender Holgate over Gbamin to play out of position as Allan’s replacement as an 82nd minute substitution.

The Yorkshireman was sent off seven minutes later, with the Ivory Coast international joining the action a minute before the end after Demarai Gray was substituted.

“We’ve heard that his performances on the training pitch at Finch Farm have been unpredictable,” Prentice said of Gbamin.

“He’s had terrific training days, but then he’s had two or three pretty awful training days, so there’s no consistency.”

“Did his time out have an effect on him?” Possibly? But when he’s given the chance to show it off in football games, he doesn’t show up.

“That Wolves performance was appalling. He completely deserved to be arrested when he was.

“He’s clearly done nothing on the training ground in response to that to merit being brought on for the final eight minutes at the weekend, which is why the manager chose Mason Holgate.”

“It has to be a source of concern.” Rafa has also stated that he wants guys in the squad who can rely on him in terms of fitness.

“He’s been frustrated by the number of injuries he’s had to deal with; he’s already made one change to his fitness and rehabilitation staff, and I wouldn’t be shocked if there are more to come.”

“As a result, he wants players he can count on.” That’s why he examined their fitness records.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”