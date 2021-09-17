You never see members of the Gogglebox family on screen.

Because of their Channel 4 commentary, the Gogglebox cast members have become well-known TV personalities.

Viewers have grown to love the show’s families and friends over the years and look forward to checking in on Friday nights.

Many of the families have been on our screens for years, and viewers believe they are familiar with them.

Five Gogglebox stars have announced their departure from the Channel 4 show ahead of the next season.

However, several members of the cast have direct family members who do not share the limelight with them.

We’ve picked up some of the Gogglebox family members that won’t be joining you on the couch anytime soon.

Paige Yeomans, Pete Sandiford’s wife

Since 2017, Pete and his sister Sophie have been regulars on the show.

The Chuckle Brothers’ great niece and nephew are the Blackpool siblings.

Pete, on the other hand, has a wife and a new baby who aren’t featured on the show.

The 26-year-old disclosed that he became a father this year at the National Television Awards.

He previously revealed to OK! Magazine that he had married his partner Paige Yeomans.

Instagram

“I’m married now!” Pete exclaimed. It was a nerve-wracking day, yet it turned out to be the best day of my life. Well, it’s the second best day now that I’m a father.

“I’m ecstatic to be here [at the NTAs]because I got a full night’s sleep in a hotel, so I’m in good spirits.”

“[Being a father is] exhausting. The lack of sleep is unpleasant, but it is well worth it.”

Pete stated, “He’s basically a smaller version of me and Paige, which is exactly what I’ve always wanted, so I consider myself really fortunate.”

Steve Riley, Lee Riley’s partner

Since their initial appearance on the show in the fourth series in 2014, Lee and his best buddy Jenny Newby have been amusing viewers.

From their Hull trailer, the buddies appear on Gogglebox on a regular basis.

Last year, spectators were taken aback when Lee’s companion Steven made an unexpected cameo.

Steven, on the other hand, hasn’t appeared on the show since.

The couple has been married for 27 years and frequently posts photos of themselves together on social media.

Steve recently wished Lee a happy 53rd birthday on Instagram, writing, “A very happy 53rd birthday to my better half and best friend in the world, love you to the moon and.”

