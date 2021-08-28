You never knew about the Liver Building’s secret social club.

Thousands of workers used to frequent an underground social club beneath the Royal Liver Building.

When it was customary to have a pint or two during dinner, employees would go to the Royal Liver Social Club, which is located in the basement of the Grade I listed building.

Two entrances, one from within the Liver Building and the other from a flight of metal stairs on Water Street, would take employees to a tiny bar where they could have a drink or play pool before returning to work.

The Royal Liver Friendly Society’s Board of Directors established the club in the early 1980s to accommodate the primarily social organization.

With permission from the Social Club Committee, it was later opened up to personnel from other tenants in the building as well as members of the general public for special events.

The Royal Liver Social Club was open a couple days a week, during lunch and after work, and it was a huge hit, especially on paydays.

Birthdays, engagements, Christmas, pregnancies, and retirements were all celebrated at the club, and many friendships and partnerships were made there.

It also housed various Royal Liver sports clubs and served as the starting point for an annual charity run up the building.

The social club closed in the early 1990s, and in 2004 it reopened as Bartells Café Bar, named after Carl Bartells, the original designer of the Liver Birds in 1911.

Tina Morris, 59, of Formby, was a member of the committee and worked for the Royal Liver Assurance in the 1980s. She also worked behind the bar at the social club and helped organize events.

“We all used to dress in Wallis outfits, which was so, so trendy at the time,” she told The Washington Newsday. We wore scarves over our shirts on Fridays in particular. We were known as the data dollies since there were 30 of us.

“In that sense, it was a social club.”

