You must see an abandoned Victorian factory that has been reclaimed by nature.

On Merseyside, a disused Victorian bottle factory situated beneath a Tesco car park has a fascinating history.

Cannington Shaw no. 7 Bottle Shop in St Helens, once the country’s largest bottle-making plant, first opened in around 1886 and stayed in operation until 1918, when it was converted into a store.

The Grade II listed structure was later used as an air raid bunker during WWII until falling into disrepair in the late 1980s.

Drone imagery recorded by Anthony Holden and posted by The Washington Newsday earlier this year also demonstrated the magnitude of the landmark, as well as how the site has gotten overrun with trees and shrubs crawling up the crumbling masonry.

Residents are being invited to a pop-up shop on Church Street next weekend to learn about the plans for Cannington Shaw and see antiques.

Heritage Open Days will be held across the North West next month, allowing residents the opportunity to discover new places and activities.

The Cannington Shaw Preservation Trust CIC is dedicated to the regeneration and repurposing of the No: 7 Bottle Shop, according to the Heritage Open Days website.

“This historic asset in the heart of St Helens is one of the best examples of a surviving construction of its sort, with entire cone and flue/gas tunnels beneath it.

“As a result, not only to the town, but also to the world, it is of major architectural and industrial heritage importance.

“Through the Town Deal, the Trust is collaborating with St Helens Council, Glass Futures, Historic England, the Architectural Heritage Fund, and other organizations to create a community and commercial facility that is not only self-sustaining but also capable of communicating its story.

“Come learn about the No: 7 Bottle Shop’s history and see a few artifacts. Learn about the Trust’s future plans for Cannington Shaw: an exciting vision that will be realized in part by public participation and collaboration in St Helens.”

