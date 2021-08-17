You must arrive hungry for the Liverpool walking tour.

There is a unique walking tour of Liverpool that requires you to arrive hungry because it involves sampling various delicacies available across the city.

Explore the diverse menu options and feast on a variety of cuisines to get a feeling of the culture.

The strolling food tour takes in the city’s most popular landmarks, including the Albert Dock, the Baltic Triangle, and the city center, where you’ll sample six different food and drink establishments with tantalizing culinary pleasures.

Gareth Boyd, 49, is the managing director of Liverpool Tours as well as a tour guide. “It’s a whole combination of cuisines,” he remarked. It includes Mexican, British, Spanish, and Thai cuisines. We make an effort to include people from all walks of life.

“I cater to all dietary restrictions, whether they are vegan or gluten-free.”

Gareth, who is originally from Cardiff but now resides in Frodsham, Cheshire, has worked in the city for almost 20 years on and off.

“Liverpool is in a terrific location for these types of tours,” he told 2Chill. When I have had Liverpudlians on the trip, I say to myself, “God, this might be extremely difficult,” because everyone knows everything there is to know about the city, including all the best spots to visit.

“However, they don’t. They’ve never taken a tour of their own town. And that is exactly what it is all about — it is all about honestly showcasing and promoting venues that people would otherwise overlook.

“Not because they’re terrible; we do it all the time, don’t we? We stick to familiar haunts and never venture out of our comfort zones, and as a result, I learn something new about the city as well.”

Couples and larger groups of friends and families are sometimes seen on the Taste of Liverpool trip.

Now that limitations are being relaxed, group sizes can range from four to ten persons or more. A tour designed specifically for families is also available. It’s appropriate for kids aged four and up.

The trips take three to four hours, so you’ll have plenty of time to taste that additional drink or that unusual-sounding treat.

They entail walking between locations while Gareth gives you an overview of the city. “The summary has come to an end.”