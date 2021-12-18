You might recognize yourself in images from a famous venue taken during the last decade.

As they prepare to commemorate a landmark anniversary, a popular Liverpool venue has posted images from the previous decade, and you might recognize yourself in some of them.

The legendary Camp and Furnace first opened its doors in 2012 with the goal of bringing together “all the greatest pieces of a major music festival” in the heart of the city.

Since then, the venue has hosted fantastic events, attracting big celebrities like Ed Sheeran and Steven Gerrard to excite the crowds.

“When we first started, we were creating an inside caravan park and mini-festival site that was completely separated from the city center,” said director Paul Speed.

“We were going to be the place where you could get all the best parts of a big event like Glastonbury in one place.”

“We hoped that Liverpool city centre would grow toward us, and it’s amazing that the Baltic Triangle has grown into the region it is now over the last ten years.”

“You don’t tend to look back very often since we’re always focused on the next event.” However, looking back makes us quite pleased of what we’ve accomplished – and the fact that we’re still here after a decade.” Since its opening, millions of visitors have visited the Baltic-triangle facility, which has sparked massive regeneration in the area, which was sparked by the venue’s vow to improve what was formerly a neglected portion of Liverpool’s city centre.

On TripAdvisor, visitors who say they’ve “never been somewhere like it” have hailed Camp & Furnace as “amazing.” It has won national accolades and received reviews from the country’s largest media publications.

In honor of this, the venue has compiled a list of some of the best moments from the last ten years at Camp and Furnace, and invites you to see if you can recognize yourself in any of them.

2012Camp & Furnace began with a strong food focus, and its convivial Sunday roasts, which were shared among guests seated at long tables, rapidly became legendary.

The first was held in 2012.