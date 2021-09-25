You might not notice oddities about St Helens if you grew up here.

St Helens is unquestionably a one-of-a-kind borough with a rich history and a diverse range of attractions.

We asked people what they thought the area’s oddest oddities are, and we discovered that things you would not notice if you were born and raised here are strange.

Some of these even surprised me as someone who was born and raised in St Helens.

Hundreds of people line the street to pay their respects to Johnny Welly, a “genuine legend.”

“One of my old bosses is American, and I called him cock a few times… almost got myself in trouble, and had to explain it is a term of endearment,” one St Helens resident stated.

Pilkington’s Glass has long been one of St Helens’ most important historical organizations, having been founded in the town in 1826. When individuals from outside the area hear the term St Helens, it’s generally one of the first things that comes to mind.

“Being questioned were you made in Pilks?” wrote one Facebook user from St. Helens. When you’re in front of the TV, people can’t see right through you!”

While chip shops vary widely depending on where you are in the UK, with northerners preferring gravy and southerners going without, a ‘split’ is something that is uniquely St. Helens.

People unfamiliar with the term may be confused by the name, but a split is simply a portion of chips and a part of mushy peas.

Is that a roll of bread? Cob? or are you a barm? The age-old issue over what to call that specific variety of bread is a hot topic of discussion, with St Helens having their own answer. “Originally from the midlands, where a barm is a cob, I’d never heard of a barm until I moved here,” said Kim Gallimore.

Another strange figure of speech employed in St Helens is calling your grandparents on one side ‘Mother’ and ‘Father’ instead, according to Sharon Connolly of The Washington Newsday. “For us, it was my father’s side, where my mother and father were,” someone said.

Many local sayings are used to shorten things, but one speech habit of St Helens residents is to add the word “me” at the end. “The summary has come to an end.”