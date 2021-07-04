You might not have known about this beautiful Liverpool coastline walk.

Our only way to get some fresh air during lockdown has been to go outside.

It’s possible that you’ve been following the same paths for a long time and haven’t noticed what’s right in front of your eyes.

We have some incredible locations right on our doorstep that we would not have known about otherwise.

Everyone in Merseyside should go for a beautiful asparagus path walk.

So it’s always exciting to discover a new area to visit, and we’ve got a lovely coastal trek that takes you down the Mersey’s coast and into the gardens of a historic home.

Take a stroll with the family along the Garston Coastal Reserve Trail for spectacular views of the Wirral peninsula and North Wales.

The estuary is also home to a variety of birds, and smaller children may enjoy seeing jets take off from Liverpool Airport.

The 2.4-mile walk begins at Speke Hall, a remarkable Tudor palace surrounded by stunning gardens, woodland, and, of course, spectacular views of the Mersey River.

On the banks of the Mersey Estuary, the Speke and Garston Coastal Reserve extends 70 acres from Garston Docks to Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

The Garston Coastal Reserve Trail, a natural park with a seaside trail bursting with wildflowers and bracken, is a stunning beauty site.

With views over to the Wirral and the Welsh highlands beyond, the craggy pathway closely follows the Mersey. It’s also a shelter for animals such as gold finches, swallows, and many butterfly species.

The Mersey estuary’s mud and sand flats offer a superb feeding place for hundreds of birds, including redshanks, dunlins, curlews, and a variety of duck species.

The Garston Coastal Reserve Trail is a great place to start.

The trail can be accessed from a number of locations, but one of the easiest is from Speke Hall, which is ideal for day visitors. The route is available on the National Trust website.

Continue straight into the Home Farm courtyard, past the children's play area. You'll notice two routes ahead of you; take the one that goes through the hedge for the Coastal Reserve stroll.