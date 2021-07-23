You might not even be aware that there is a hidden Liverpool bar.

The sun is shining and summer has arrived in Liverpool, which can only mean one thing: it’s time to go out for a drink.

When the sun is shattering the flags, the city has no shortage of sun traps where you can sit and relax with an ice cool drink.

So, if you’re searching for something a little different, there’s a new hidden gem in Liverpool city centre that’s well worth finding out.

Liverpool is getting a pop-up gin garden with parasols, deckchairs, and fairy lights.

Sub Rosa, from the same people who brought you the popular Botanical Garden, has opened on Kings Dock Street, serving everything from Black Lodge Brewery beer to gin slushies.

The new venue has a huge event space with seats for up to 30 people, as well as seating spaces created from converted trolleys and a shipping container bar.

Sub Rosa and Bitter Social have collaborated to create an unusual menu that includes anything from oysters and chip butties to a “fancy rendition” of fish and chips. There are also a number of vegetarian and vegan options.

A choice of beer and lager made in conjunction with Black Lodge Brewery, as well as a number of cocktails and the immensely popular flavoured gin slushies, are all available on the vast drinks menu.

The venue also doesn’t play its music too loudly to be considerate of its neighbors, instead opting for a mix of “sleepy exotic rhythms and comforting tropicalia with a hint of electronics.”

Sub Rosa is open from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays, and 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.