You might not be aware of these Merseyside’secrets.’

Merseyside is blessed with a rich cultural heritage and historic landmarks.

To satisfy our heritage appetites, Liverpool has two cathedrals, rebuilt docks, and a plethora of museums.

Wirral, across the river, has distinctive settlements like Port Sunlight, uninhabited islands, and previously housed the highest skyscraper in the United Kingdom.

The Dream sculpture is in St Helens, while the safari park is nearby Knowsley.

There may, however, be some hidden gems and oddities that you haven’t discovered yet.

In 2019, author Mike Keating published a book called ‘Secret Liverpool: An Unusual Guide,’ which delves into such historical details.

In his guide, he recommends 150 locations to explore across Merseyside.

The Washington Newsday has compiled a list of 36 things to see in Merseyside that you may not have noticed previously, based on Mike’s recommendations.

Take a peek at the images below.

Stressed Scousers on their approach to the business district may not notice the large black lump on the pavement on Castle Street.

“The Sanctuary Stone is a unique relic of Liverpool’s medieval origins, being the only extant element of the medieval landscape to have survived to the present within the city’s historic core,” according to senior archaeologist Mark Adams of National Museums Liverpool, who can be found beneath a plaque.

It is the only surviving border sign for the Town Fair, which dates back to the 13th century and was held twice a year.

Take a stroll along Tithebarn Street to Standish Street, where you’ll find a holy memorial full of objects from an 1860 church that was demolished in 2004 and replaced by a block of apartments.

The quaint and serene gardens, on the other hand, are currently maintained by the local community.

This is one of the most popular buildings in the city center, with over 70,000 visits per year.

However, during rehabilitation work in 2005 to 2008, graffiti that had been buried for years was finally revealed, revealing dates and initials inscribed into the cornerstone of the structure to the right of the courtyard.

Who are the perpetrators of such “vandalism”? “Summary ends,” say bored students at this 18th-century playground.