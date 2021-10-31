You might not be aware of a ‘hidden’ Merseyside cinema.

You might not know about a theatre hidden behind the main strip of a Merseyside town centre.

On most days of the week, the “Bijou” theater in Southport shows a mix of new and old films.

The 70-seat theater on Post Office Avenue is located in the town center, although you’d be excused if you didn’t realize it.

Bijou, which is run entirely by volunteers, claims to be “here to bring film to you: the community.”

Films for matinées and evening screenings include old and new classics, independent titles, and dynamic international cinema, with spectators asked to suggest films for future screenings.

A café bar on the ground floor provides refreshments one hour before and one hour after each screening.

On the ground floor, there is also a box office. One hour before and after our film screenings, we serve lagers, ales, and wines, as well as a variety of soft beverages.

The box office and, of course, the cinema, which is a raked auditorium with comfy seats, a large projector, and surround sound speakers, occupy the remainder of the ground level.

Wheelchair places are available, and an induction loop system is constructed.

The Lounge, located on the first level and accessible by elevator, is a vast, expansive area with seating available for events and parties.

Each film has a ticket price of £6.