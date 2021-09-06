You Might Have Missed These COVID News Stories This Week.

There was no shortage of COVID-19 discoveries last week, from massive vaccination waste to a shift in shot attitude. Here’s a rundown of what you might have missed to get you caught up:

Shot Reluctance Is Declining

According to the current Axio-Ipsos Coronavirus Index, only 14 percent of unvaccinated Americans now say they are not at all likely to obtain the COVID shot.

With nearly 80 million eligible people in the United States still unvaccinated, this is a significant step forward for the country, according to Axios-Ipsos. This is due to the Food and Drug Administration’s recent approval of the Pfizer vaccine in late August, as well as an increase in COVID cases due to the highly contagious Delta variant.

Mu is now classified as a ‘Variant Of Interest’ by the World Health Organization.

The World Health Organization has added another COVID strain to its list of “variants of interest,” bringing the total number of mutations it is tracking to five. Since its discovery in South America, the Mu variation has been documented in 39 countries, with approximately 4,500 sequence virus cases reported to the World Health Organization.

While the Mu variant’s entire rate of transmissibility, as well as its resistance to current vaccines, is unknown, it does “suggest possible qualities of immunological escape,” according to the global organization’s weekly pandemic advisory.

More research is needed, according to the WHO, to fully understand the Mu variant’s characteristics.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises unvaccinated Americans to stay at home.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a travel warning to Americans on Tuesday, urging the approximately 80 million people who are unvaccinated to stay at home as coronavirus infections rise due to the Delta variant’s spread.

“Given where we are with disease transmission right now,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a coronavirus news briefing, “we would say that folks need to take their own risks into their own consideration when they think about traveling.”

If traveling during Labor Day weekend, fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks, according to the CDC.

“We would not advocate traveling if you are unvaccinated,” @CDCDirector Rochelle Walensky added https://t.co/MJbHKzhVgK pic.twitter.com/fa8Et9bM36

It was fine for vaccinated Americans to travel over the holiday weekend as long as they donned a mask, according to Walensky.

Vaccine Doses Tossed in the Millions

According to a recent report received by NBC News, the US has thrown away at least 15 million doses of the COVID vaccination since March. Due to fractured vials, the doses were thrown away. Brief News from Washington Newsday.