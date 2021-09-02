You Might Have Missed These 15 Other Texas Laws Enacted at the Same Time as the Abortion Ban.

After the United States Supreme Court declined to respond to an emergency stay request, a new abortion law went into effect in Texas on September 1, but it wasn’t the only new law to take effect on Wednesday.

On September 1, a total of 666 new rules went into effect in Texas, encompassing everything from homeless camps to open carry of firearms to the selling of alcohol and wine.

While the Supreme Court’s decision not to grant a stay of Senate Bill (SB) 8 has dominated headlines, there are 15 other new laws in the state worth noting.

Restrictions on voting

Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), a contentious new voting system, is currently in force in Texas. It bans drive-through voting and 24-hour voting in the state, as well as imposing new absentee ballot procedures. In a failed attempt to block its approval, many Democrats in the state legislature staged a walkout and departed Texas for Washington, D.C.

Carry it openly

Residents of Texas aged 21 and up will now be able to openly carry a gun in public without the requirement for training or a permission. Those with a criminal record, on the other hand, will be unable to benefit from the law.

Theorizing critical racial theory

Critical race theory discussions are now prohibited in Texas classrooms. Teachers in the state are forbidden from discussing if some people are “inherently racist, sexist, or tyrannical, whether deliberately or unconsciously.”

Camps for the homeless

In the state of Texas, camping in an unapproved public location is now a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500. The ordinance targets homeless camps all around the state.

Protesters face felony charges.

The offense of protesters blocking roads and freeways has been elevated from a misdemeanor to a felony in Texas. This includes obstructing hospital entrances and preventing emergency vehicles from passing. A prison sentence of up to two years is possible.

The national anthem must be played.

Professional sports teams in the state are now forced to play the national anthem during games or face losing millions in state and local tax subsidies. The teams will not be permitted to consider the opinions of their players. This is a condensed version of the information.