You might earn £650 thanks to new machines put in train stations.

If you’ve upgraded to a new phone and are looking for a place to sell your old one, new vending machines that have appeared throughout the city may be the answer.

Southport, Ormskirk, Liverpool Central, Lime Street, and Moorfields are among the stations where the new kiosks have been built.

Merseyrail has partnered with ecoATM, a technology startup, to provide passengers the option of recycling their old phones in exchange for a quick payment.

All travellers need to do is insert their old smartphone into one of the devices, which will analyze it and provide an instant price.

If you accept the offer price, the machine will take your phone number and immediately wire a payment to your bank account.

The phones that are deposited in the machines are responsibly discarded or given new life, according to Merseyrail, “leaving travellers with peace of mind that they are helping the environment.”

Although the ecoATM machines are new to Liverpool, they were initially introduced in the United States in 2009.

The company has expanded across Europe over the last three years, and now operates kiosks in 26 locations across the United Kingdom.

“We are happy to be partnering with ecoATM to give an environmentally responsible and simple way for our passengers to discard their old smart devices,” said Suzanne Grant, Commercial Director at Merseyrail.

“This is just another step in our efforts to develop a cleaner, greener Merseyrail that will help the Liverpool City Region reduce emissions.

“We’re excited to cooperate with ecoATM and hope our passengers enjoy this new service on our network,” said the company.

“In recent years, the challenges related with e-waste have increased substantially, and it is now vital that we study ways to improve the longevity of these products,” said Jess O’Dwyer, Country Manager UK & Ireland at ecoATM.

“That’s why we’re thrilled to be forming a long-term collaboration with Merseyrail, which will benefit passengers while also assisting the Liverpool City Region and Merseyrail in achieving its sustainability targets. It’s a win-win situation for everyone if you get compensated for doing good.”