You might earn £25K as the company’s first ‘Pet Park Ranger,’ responsible for all of the office pets.

Attention animal lovers: this could be your dream job; you’ll get paid up to £25,000 to look after lovely dogs all day every day.

The position is a brand new position as a ‘Pet and People Park Ranger’ at Bella & Duke’s fresh new headquarters, which they hope will be the UK’s most pet friendly office.

The full-time position’s responsibilities include maintaining a safe and comfortable environment for the office and visiting pets, ensuring that all of the animals’ needs are addressed, and organizing enjoyable activities such as agility courses and other stimuli to assist pets de-stress.

The selected candidate would also collaborate closely with Caroline Spencer, the company’s in-house expert behaviorist, to ensure that canines are at their happiest while at work, with the opportunity to learn more about dog body language and behavior from an expert.

The good news is that pet-specific qualifications aren’t required to qualify for the position, but with over 60 pets between the 130-person staff, and that number only projected to rise, it’ll undoubtedly be a full-time job.

“With more individuals bringing their pets to the office, it’s not just employee welfare that has to be provided for,” said Mark Scott, CEO of Bella & Duke. It’s critical that we think about the services, benefits, and facilities available to employees and their guests.

“We hear about organizations being pet friendly, but because pet welfare is at the heart of what we do, we wanted to go the extra mile and dedicate a distinct job role to ensuring we go above and beyond for pets in the office.”

The new office attempts to provide a secure environment for employees to bring their pets to work, with kennels and catteries strewn about and designated areas for animals to stretch their legs and play.

Bella & Duke hopes to earn the title of "best pet friendly workplace in the UK" by allowing staff to bring their pets to work with them.