You may win a reward if you send us videos of your dogs’ waggy tails.

Dog tails communicate with us in a variety of ways, including beating on the floor for attention, tucking between their legs when their owner is shy, and wagging vigorously to express happiness.

It’s all about the waggy tails today on our sister site TeamDogs – show us your dog’s and you might win a reward.

TeamDogs is hosting an online dog show all week, with a new category to be won every day.

All winners, including yesterday’s Most Beautiful Eyes winner Lola, will get a rosette and a gift package in addition to advancing to the overall Best in Show category, which will be revealed on Saturday.

Visit the TeamDogs Facebook page and upload your video on our Dog Show post or send it via Messenger to be considered for today’s Waggiest Tail award.

At the TeamDogs dog show, the most stunning puppy dog eyes were on display.View gallery

The winner will be picked by a special Dog Show judge from TeamDogs.

So far, the Dog Show has had a fantastic week, with hundreds of you submitting your stunning photographs for yesterday’s category of Most Beautiful Eyes.

We enjoyed seeing all of your lovely closest friends in a large gathering of all of our pets.

Timetable for the Dog Show

Lola has the most beautiful eyes.

Enter the Waggiest Tail competition by uploading a video to our Facebook page.

Oldie but goodie

The most effective method

Lookalike

Best of the Show

View photos of some of the most stunning entries for ‘The Most Beautiful Eyes’ award

Except for employees of Reach plc, this competition is available to anyone who is a UK resident. On the scheduled day, each daily category closes at 3 p.m. To take part, you must upload a photo of your dog that is connected to the day’s theme. The image with the most likes by 3 p.m. on the day will be the winner in the Most Beautiful Eyes, Goldie Oldie, and Lookalike categories. The Waggiest Tail, Best Trick, and Best in Show competition winners.

A judge will choose the winner. The decision of the judge is final. Within 7 days, winners will be contacted via email to arrange delivery of their reward. You have 48 minutes. “The summary has come to an end.”