You may win a reward if you send us images of senior dogs.

Is there anything more valuable than an elderly dog in his or her golden years? Many of our senior pets have been with us since they were puppies. We’ve welcomed them into our homes and hearts, and we’ll continue to love them as their fur grays and their woofs grow wise.

It’s all about the golden oldies today on our sister site TeamDogs – show us your senior pets and you might win a reward.

TeamDogs is hosting an online dog show all week, with a new category to be won every day.

All winners, including yesterday’s adorable winner, cockapoo Ernie, will get a rosette and a gift box, as well as a spot in the overall Best in Show category, which will be announced on Saturday.

Visit the TeamDogs Pictures of Dogs website and submit your favorite photo for today’s Golden Oldies award.

The winner will be picked by a special Dog Show judge from TeamDogs.

So far, the Dog Show has been a fantastic week, with hundreds of you submitting your happy films for yesterday’s Waggiest Tail category.

We enjoyed seeing all of your lovely closest friends in a large gathering of all of our pets.

Timetable for the Dog Show

Lola has the most beautiful eyes.

Ernie has the waggingest tail.

Enter to win a Golden Oldie by uploading a video to TeamDogs’ Pictures of Dogs page.

Lookalike

Best of the Show

At the TeamDogs dog show, the most gorgeous puppy dog eyes

Except for employees of Reach plc, this competition is available to anyone who is a UK resident. On the scheduled day, each daily category closes at 3 p.m. To take part, you must upload a photo of your dog that is connected to the day’s theme. The image with the most likes by 3 p.m. on the day will be the winner in the Most Beautiful Eyes, Goldie Oldie, and Lookalike categories. The Waggiest Tail, Best Trick, and Best in Show competition winners.

A judge will choose the winner. The decision of the judge is final. Within 7 days, winners will be contacted via email to arrange delivery of their reward. You have 48 hours to complete your task. “The summary has come to an end.”