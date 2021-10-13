You may win a reward if you send us images of senior dogs.

Is there anything more priceless than a senior dog in his golden years? We’ve had many of our senior pets since they were puppies. We’ve welcomed them into our hearts and homes, and we’ll continue to cherish them as their fur grays and their woofs mature.

Today on our sister site TeamDogs, it’s all about the golden oldies – show us your senior pets and you may win a prize.

Every day this week, TeamDogs is conducting an online dog show, with a new category to be won.

All winners will get a rosette and a gift box, as well as a berth in the overall Best in Show category, which will be announced on Saturday.

Submit your favorite photo for today’s Golden Oldies award on the TeamDogs Pictures of Dogs website.

The winner will be chosen by TeamDogs’ special Dog Show judge.

The Dog Show has had a terrific week so far, with hundreds of you submitting happy videos for the Waggiest Tail category yesterday.

In a large gathering of all of our pets, we enjoyed seeing all of your gorgeous closest buddies.

The Dog Show’s Schedule

Lola has the most stunning eyes I’ve ever seen.

Ernie’s tail wags the most.

The most efficient technique

Lookalike

The Show’s Best

The most beautiful puppy dog eyes at the TeamDogs dog exhibition

This competition is open to everyone who lives in the United Kingdom, except Reach plc staff. Each daily category closes at 3 p.m. on the appointed day. To participate, you must submit a photo of your dog that is related to the theme of the day. In the Most Beautiful Eyes, Goldie Oldie, and Lookalike categories, the image with the most likes by 3 p.m. on the day will be the winner. The competition winners for Waggiest Tail, Best Trick, and Best in Show will be chosen by a judge. The judge's decision is final.

The winner will be chosen by a judge. The judge’s decision is final. There will be winners and losers. “We’ve reached the conclusion of the summary.”