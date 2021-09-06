You may recognize Emmerdale’s newcomer ‘Scouse’ from Wirral.

Emmerdale has debuted a new ‘Scouse’ character that you might recognize.

Wendy was taken aback when she went to the village last month to discover her ex-husband waiting for her.

Russ claimed he was pursuing the money Harry’s mother had left him after he was left out of his will.

Wendy initially refused to hand over the cash, but Russ threatened her with a “secret” that could endanger her life.

Things finally come to a head this week when Russ admits to her that the reason he’s on the run is because he shot a police officer during an armed robbery of a jewelry store.

Wendy quickly realizes that he is far more deadly than she had anticipated.

Wendy complies when Russ instructs her to persuade Victoria to hand up the money, but she is dissatisfied with herself and is unaware that Russ has a backup plan in the boot of his car: a sawn-off shotgun.

Vic tells Russ the next day that he’ll get the money by lunchtime, and he appears to be overjoyed. Wendy comes at the Hide, compelled by her guilty conscience, and advises Victoria not to give Russ any money.

Vic is perplexed by her sudden change of heart. Wendy tells Vic how Russ is blackmailing her with a secret that might destroy her life, but before Wendy can reveal the bombshell, Russ walks up demanding explanations as to why the money hasn’t arrived.

The two women are suffocating. Vic is horrified with Russ after learning that he was willing to blackmail Wendy to defraud his grandchild, and as she prepares to contact the cops, Russ reaches into his coat and pulls out the revolver.

Russ locks the Hide door after seizing Vic and Wendy’s phones.

The women are frightened of being kidnapped.

Russ draws his revolver and aims it at Victoria, demanding that she hand over the money.

The standoff at the Hide becomes a full-fledged siege when armed cops arrive on the site. A shot rings out outside the Hide, and Jacob, Dan, and Bob hear it.

Rob is usually cast as a Scouser, according to his IMDB, because he is from Wirral.

