You may recognize a newcomer to EastEnders from Emmerdale and Corrie.

Since her arrival in Walford, Stacey Slater’s wife has caused quite a fuss.

Eve Unwin has already ruffled the feathers of several borough residents.

After being set up by Stacey’s old closest friend Ruby Allen, the two met while she was in prison.

After an unexpected exit nearly two years ago, an Emmerdale star returns.

Stacey’s new wife, on the other hand, is a well-known actress.

She’s been in a number of British dramas.

According to MyLondon, Heather Peace, who plays Eve, is best known for her role as Head of English Nikki Boston on BBC’s hit adolescent drama Waterloo Road.

When she first appeared on the show in 2013, she was also the deputy head of the fiction school.

Heather is no stranger to soap operas, either.

Between January and June 1997, she appeared in Emmerdale as Sally Cullen for seven episodes.

Heather also appeared in Coronation Street as Ali, a member of the mountain rescue squad who was dispatched to aid in the rescue of Liam Connor while on vacation in the Lake District.

She played Sally ‘Gracie’ Fields in ITV’s long-running series London Burning.

Fans of the soap will recall that Ross Boatmen, who plays Harvey Monroe, also appeared on the show.

“I’m really happy to be joining the cast of EastEnders, and I love my character Eve,” Heather remarked of her new role. She’s tough yet fair, and she’s incredibly clever and witty.

“I’m having a blast working with such a talented group, especially Lacey Turner.” We hit it off right away and energized each other, which made going to work simple and enjoyable.” In Albert Square, Eve isn’t the only newcomer.

Sean Slater made a spectacular comeback to EastEnders earlier this week for a one-off episode.

After receiving a phone call from his mother Jean, the character, played by Robert Kazinsky, returned to Walford.

He also paid a visit to his sister Stacey on Monday’s show.

Sean, on the other hand, became involved in a difficult issue involving Eve.

Sean last appeared in the BBC One soap in 2019, after attempting suicide and seeking care at a mental health facility.

He was last seen on film in 2009, escaping a frozen lake after attempting to drown his family in one. “The summary has come to an end.”