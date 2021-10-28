You may recognize a newbie to Coronation Street from Emmerdale.

Weatherfield’s newest recruit will be familiar to Coronation Street viewers.

Tyrone Dobb’s new love interest, Isla Haywood, will be presented to fans soon.

On November 10, Isla’s daughter Darcy will attend a birthday party with Hope, where she will meet a newly single Tyrone.

Meena finds new love and ‘kills again,’ according to Emmerdale spoilers.

Tyrone is surprised to learn she is married when they agree to go out for a drink.

Gemma Oaten, who most people will recognize from Emmerdale, plays Isla.

In the Yorkshire-based soap, Gemma played Rachel Breckle.

Doctors and Casualty are two more shows in which she has appeared.

“There’s a breakdown of the character of Isla that I read that’s great,” Gemma told Hull Live.

“One of the descriptions of her was that she’s the type of girl who will pay to travel to Marbella on a coach just to be noticed, but she’s actually heading to Fuerteventura.”

“Another is that she used to be Cheryl Cole before she got all glammed up, which was hilarious.”

“Isla is a million miles distant from Rachel Breckle,” Gemma continued.

“She’s fiery – which Rachel was, to be honest – and she’s fearless. She’s a brave and fearless woman. Rachel battled with knowing who she was and owning her identity.

“Isla is absolutely cheeky, and I see a spark in her that makes her want more, and I believe it’s a part of me as well.”

“I was going to say she’s wearing a fur coat and no knickers, but don’t worry, she does wear knickers.”

“Isla is a little playful and sexy – I’m not at all like that, so we’re poles apart in that regard.”

“She’s glam and sets her sights on Ty, and who doesn’t want to be friends with Ty?” He has a golden heart; he’s a little geeky and sheepish, but you can tell he’s got the best heart.

“When Isla confronts another character, Penny, at a children’s party, he says, ‘Go on, lad.’

“I believe there’s a link because Isla clearly adores her daughter, and she can see it in Ty as well.”

“We can see her partner Tony isn’t a nice father even in those few episodes.”

The premiere episode of Gemma will air. “The summary has come to an end.”